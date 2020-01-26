FansTime Market Cap Achieves $576,218.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z and FCoin. FansTime has a market capitalization of $576,218.00 and approximately $52,401.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.