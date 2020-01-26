Fast Access Blockchain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (FAB)

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and CoinBene. During the last week, Fast Access Blockchain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fast Access Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fast Access Blockchain Profile

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. Fast Access Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain. Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

