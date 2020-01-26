Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

