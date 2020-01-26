Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,090,000 after acquiring an additional 742,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 677,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

