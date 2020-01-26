Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.