Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 146,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $73.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.