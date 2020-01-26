Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $114.79 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 401,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

