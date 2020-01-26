Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,310 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 175,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

EWC opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

