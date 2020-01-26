Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,325,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

