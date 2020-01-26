Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

