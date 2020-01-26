Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,785 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,429,000 after buying an additional 384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

