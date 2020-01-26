Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

