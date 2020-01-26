Ferris Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferris Capital LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

