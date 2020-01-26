FIBOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $193,029.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $193,029.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,064,123,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,944,495 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.