Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to report $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after buying an additional 1,194,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

