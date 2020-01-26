Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,830,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,966,000 after buying an additional 443,046 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

