Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $171,905.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00330810 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011779 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002175 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008443 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.