Fire Lotto Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $181,273.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00042101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00333982 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002263 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008518 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

