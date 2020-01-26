First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declares Dividend of $0.17

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

