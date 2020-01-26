FirstBlood Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, OKEx, Liqui and Livecoin. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $10,037.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, Gatecoin, ZB.COM and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

