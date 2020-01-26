Flash (FLASH) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Flash has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.