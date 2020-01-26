FLETA (FLETA) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $3.70 million and $587,805.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,932,386 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

