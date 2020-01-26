Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $2.51 on Top Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00028998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,155.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

