Flowchain Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $17,080.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00023069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.25 or 0.05550765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

