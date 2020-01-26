Focused Investors LLC Acquires 70,200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 6.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $173,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

