Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.04 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1,967.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

