Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report sales of $233.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.80 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. Franco Nevada posted sales of $148.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year sales of $818.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $822.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

