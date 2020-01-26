FREE Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $806,704.00 and $8,357.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

