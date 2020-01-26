Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $60,623.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX and BitMart. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $60,623.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,636,362 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

