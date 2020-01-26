FTX Token Price Reaches $2.25 (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. FTX Token has a market cap of $217.94 million and $3.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00026565 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.05647425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033599 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011819 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.