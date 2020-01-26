Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,973 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

