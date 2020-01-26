Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 21.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Amphenol stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

