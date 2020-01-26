Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.