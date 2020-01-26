Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $198.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

