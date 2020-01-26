Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. First American Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 88,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 52,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.