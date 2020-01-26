Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,719 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $180,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $132.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $134.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

