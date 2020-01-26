Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,705 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

