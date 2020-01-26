Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.