Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 223.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

VTR stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

