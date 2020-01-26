Fulton Bank N.A. Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,826,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,624,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $744,012,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.43 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

