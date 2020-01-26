Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.