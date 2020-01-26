Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

