Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

CF Industries stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

