Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

V stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

