Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

