Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.52.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

