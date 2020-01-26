FunFair (FUN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $158,607.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $158,607.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, LATOKEN and OKEx. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, C2CX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance, ZB.COM, OKEx, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

