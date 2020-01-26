FunFair Price Hits $0.0030 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Livecoin and Binance. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $220,428.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Binance, ABCC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX, C2CX, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

