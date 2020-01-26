Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $5.78 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $1.48 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,419.40 or 0.98220349 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

