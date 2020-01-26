GameCredits (GAME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,560.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin and Crex24. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $2,560.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BitBay, Cryptopia, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

